Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 58,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,534. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.
Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
