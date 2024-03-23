Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.