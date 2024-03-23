Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LDP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,366. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

