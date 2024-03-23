Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,366. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

