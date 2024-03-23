Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,366. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
