Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $272.80 million and $11.09 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

