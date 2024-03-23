Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lowered by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

