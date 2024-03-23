Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

CMC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,534,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,289. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

