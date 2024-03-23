Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,534,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

