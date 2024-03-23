Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

