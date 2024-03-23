Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 26.25% 15.58% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BancFirst $809.34 million 3.49 $212.46 million $6.34 13.53

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

BancFirst beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

