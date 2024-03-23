Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $303.25 million and approximately $100.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003694 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

