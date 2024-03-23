Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $165.11. 1,675,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

