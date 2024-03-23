DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00111855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017821 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.