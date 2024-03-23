DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $142.24 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $142.24 million and $601.06 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00134499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.