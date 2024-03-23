Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Carlson Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 6.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 9.14% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $131,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,266,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 248,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

