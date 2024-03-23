Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,602,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000.

NYSEARCA DFSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.56. 93,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,332. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

