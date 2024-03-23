Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Holdings Lessened by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. 421,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,920. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

