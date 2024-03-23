Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Raised by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 59.0% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $260,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after buying an additional 184,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

