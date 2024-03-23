Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $121.23 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $121.23 million and $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,212,955 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.