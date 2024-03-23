Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$3.05. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 669,748 shares.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

