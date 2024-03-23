Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $800.97. 1,079,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,545. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.