Ergo Tops One Day Volume of $279,036.26 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $136.74 million and $279,036.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,858.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.00724250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00133717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00214028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00133389 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,184,432 coins and its circulating supply is 74,184,312 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

