Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Cut by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 631,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

