Fei USD Market Cap Hits $14.41 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $40,045.11 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,401,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,143,258 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,401,925.32753811 with 15,143,257.94477583 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95823967 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $51,641.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

