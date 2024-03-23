First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. First Financial makes up approximately 16.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned 6.26% of First Financial worth $31,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $437.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

