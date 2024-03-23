First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

