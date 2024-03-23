First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.33. 65,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

