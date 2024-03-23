First Financial Corp IN Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

