First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,663. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.72.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

