First Financial Corp IN Purchases 317 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,125,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $343,969,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 18,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

