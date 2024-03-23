Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.36 and traded as high as C$4.86. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 633,430 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FVI. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

