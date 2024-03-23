Grin Price Hits $0.0612 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $179,935.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00717496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00133245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00214437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.