GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $36.77 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

