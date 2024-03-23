HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.94. 710,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,502. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

