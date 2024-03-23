Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.66 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $42.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.608044 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1063208 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $55,170,909.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

