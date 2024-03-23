Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.11

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $39.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00083293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.608044 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1063208 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $55,170,909.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

