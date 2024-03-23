Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00006433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.98 million and approximately $36,839.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

