Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

