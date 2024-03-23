holoride Trading Down 13.3% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $104,963.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.37 or 0.05204357 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00084056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003811 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,786,399 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01716089 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $120,401.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

