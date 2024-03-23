Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS SYLD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. 61,505 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $912.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

