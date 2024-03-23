Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

