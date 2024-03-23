Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 833,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.57. 5,387,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,289. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

