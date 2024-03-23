Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,514. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.64 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

