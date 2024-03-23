Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

