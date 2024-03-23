Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 530,189 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,404 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 89,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $657.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

