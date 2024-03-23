Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $239,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

