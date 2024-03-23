Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 2.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,982. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.