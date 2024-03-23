Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. 2,024,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

