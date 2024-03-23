International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $190.84. 3,988,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

