Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.68

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as low as $28.07. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 719,076 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

